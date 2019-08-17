Dixon: ‘Everything is going smooth’

Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon has quietly gone about his business in camp this year. The Butler, Georgia native is still making plays and breaking off long runs, but those are things that are expected from the 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott knows Dixon can run the football, but what he has wanted to see from his sophomore running back is an improvement in pass protection, reading defenses and understanding the offense a little more.

“Everything has been going smooth in this camp. Last year, I was just getting to learn the plays and getting to know the structure,” he said. “But now, it flows like muscle memory, so everything is going well.”

Dixon feels he has a better understanding of defensive schemes and that it has helped him in pass protection and learning to pick up blitzes. He feels he has made strides there and has earned more of his position coach’s trust.

“That is what I have really been pushing myself to learn, and I think I have done pretty well,” he said.

