Clemson coaches have some decisions to make

Clemson has two days left in fall camp, but for the most part the coaches have seen all they need to see when it comes to who they can count on this season, who can perhaps continue to improve with more reps and who might need to redshirt.

“I think we got done what we needed to get done,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We have some guys that got their eyes open (on Thursday). We have a few guys that I know are ready to play and we got a bunch that I know aren’t. It is our job now to take it and evaluate it.”

The Tigers finished up their final full scrimmage last Thursday and will begin game prep for Georgia Tech beginning on Monday. However, there are still some position battles they need to get answers for before game week gets here.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is still looking for a third running back. He said he still has not decided between redshirt junior Darien Rencher and freshmen Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes.

However, he did indicate Mellusi and Dukes appear to have hit the freshman wall, while Rencher just needs to trust himself more and try not to do too much.

Now the question is which one of the two freshmen does Elliott and Swinney decided to redshirt, if either one at all.

“Me personally, I am not a guy that looks ahead to next season,” Elliott said. “We have to focus on what is best for this team. We are not guaranteed next season. I know in my position, I will be looking at what is the need, is a guy ready and then what is best for him and his future, not necessarily next season.”

Elliott said he was not going to give who they might redshirt on offense much more consideration going forward. He wants to focus on what is best for this year’s team and can they help the team right now.

As for Swinney, he knows he has to ultimately make the final decision on every player on the roster, which is why he likes to remind his players why the scrimmages are so important, especially when it comes to roster spots.

“I tell the guys all the time that you only get two of these,” Swinney said. “This was a big day for some of them. Some guys took a step forward and some took a step back. Now we will (evaluate). We have to make a decision personnel wise.”

The Tigers will practice Monday morning and early afternoon on Tuesday before closing camp. They will take Wednesday off for the first day of classes before returning to work on Thursday to start game week.

Clemson opens the 2019 season on Aug. 29 at home against Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and will be televised by the ACC Network.

