Deshaun Watson is off to a good start in the preseason. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about Watson on Twitter.

Creech: Texans' DeAndre Hopkins, Deshaun Watson seek perfection, even in preseason https://t.co/UHpnKtdcJS — Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) August 18, 2019

Deshaun Watson on OT Roderick Johnson "I'm comfortable sitting in the pocket with him at left tackle." — Anthony Wood (@arwoodNFL) August 18, 2019

#Texans LIVE » Bill O’Brien and Deshaun Watson talk with the media after #DETvsHOU. https://t.co/RJ4t2AftpH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 18, 2019

The Rundown: Deshaun Watson Makes His Time Count as #Texans Top Lions https://t.co/tdWSWGsmAq via @SOTTexans — State of the Texans (@SOTTexans) August 18, 2019

Deshaun Watson leads Texans to TD on his only drive #HoustonTexans https://t.co/IPKuI7Z4uu — Houston Texans Talk (@Texans_TT1) August 18, 2019

Deshaun Watson underrated af pic.twitter.com/GPAxqgpzDj — Nikhiel (@TheRealAkkabouz) August 17, 2019

Ethan is battling leukemia and wished to spend a day with his favorite team and his favorite player.@deshaunwatson made his dream come true.@MakeAWish | #TexansCare pic.twitter.com/mxPzwveMKD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) August 12, 2019

