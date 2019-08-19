5-star Mayes aims to make most of his senior season

Clemson commit Mitchell Mayes is very excited to join the Tigers’ football team next year. But first, the five-star offensive lineman (per ESPN) is aiming to make the most of his senior season at Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.).

Mayes and his team have wrapped up preseason scrimmages and are preparing to open the regular season vs. Wakefield (Raleigh) on Friday.

“It’s a blessing to play the sport I love and have the ability to go on to the next level,” Mayes told The Clemson Insider. “But closing my high school career the right way is so important. I’m thrilled to get this season going.”

Mayes heads into the season looking to “develop into more of a leader and play [his] best ball every play.”

As he gets ready to kick off the campaign, the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has been keeping in contact with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“He’s just wanting the best for my senior year,” Mayes said, “and (said) to go all out every play because nothing is like high school ball.”

Throughout his own season, Mayes will certainly be following Clemson’s as well and plans to be a regular at Death Valley this fall.

“I am going to try to be at every home game, besides GT,” he said. “I think the season will be great. I can’t wait to watch.”

After committing to the Tigers this past spring, Mayes is now just a few months away from starting his Clemson career. He is on track for early enrollment in January and believes it will help him get ahead of the game.

“It’ll help me get adjusted to college life,” he said, “and being able to get in a college weight room would help me get in front of the curve.”

Mayes is ranked as high as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 13 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN. He picked Clemson over Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, FSU, Penn State and many other offers when he gave his verbal pledge to the Tigers on March 11.