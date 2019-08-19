Clemson commit Swint determined to go out on top

Clemson commit Kevin Swint is closing in on the start of his senior season. The four-star linebacker and his Carrollton (Ga.) squad will play at East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.) on Aug. 30 to open the 2019 campaign.

After falling in the third round of the Class 5A Georgia state playoffs in each of the last three seasons, Swint is highly motivated to finish his final year of high school football on top – with a state title.

“Overcoming the past years of going to the third round and going out with a bang,” Swint said of what he hopes to accomplish this season. “My only goal is to win the trophy at the end.”

Swint and the Trojans started things on a good note this past Thursday, winning a preseason scrimmage against Bremen (Ga).

“It was pretty good,” Swint said. “Our defense created two turnovers and only gave up seven points, but there are still little things to fix including things on my part.”

The physical prowess Swint displayed during the scrimmage put a smile on the face of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I just sent him some clips from my scrimmage and he liked me knocking guys’ shoes off,” Swint said.

Swint is focused on the here and now and wants to finish strong as a senior, but at the same time can’t wait to suit up for Venables starting next year.

“I’m very excited about playing for Coach V,” Swint said. “He fits my style of play.”

As he chases a state title with his high school team, Swint is confident the Tigers will succeed in their own quest to win back-to-back championships despite the youthfulness of their roster.

“I think they will repeat this year but they’re young in spots,” Swint said.

Swint, who committed to Clemson in January, logged 60 total tackles (13 for loss) in 11 games as a junior last season. He is ranked as high as the No. 134 overall prospect in the 2020 class regardless of position by ESPN.

