Clemson has a lot of ‘sore bodies’

Dabo Swinney says they have a lot of sore bodies as Clemson begins preparations for Georgia Tech in the season opener on Aug. 29.

However, there was some good news Monday on the injury front as cornerback Derion Kendrick and linebackers Baylon Spector and Jake Venables returned to practice. They have each missed a significant portion of fall camp due to hamstring injuries.

“Getting D.K., Jake and Baylon back today was big. They had been hamstring guys,” Swinney said. “So, they moved around well and practiced well all day.”

That was very good news for a Clemson defense that has been banged up a good bit in fall camp. The Tigers also returned defensive end Justin Thomas to practice on Monday. He missed Thursday’s scrimmage, while fellow defensive ends Logan Rudolph and Justin Mascoll have been banged up too.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables said last week, the defense had about 15 players that he felt are ready to play against Georgia Tech. Those are numbers that are well below the number of players Clemson used on last year’s defense when it ranked fifth nationally in total defense and led the nation in scoring defense.

“We have had two or three different types of injuries that have held guys out for short times, and some have been out longer than others,” Swinney said. “Then Justin was out for a couple of days and he is back today, Blake (Vinson) was back. We still have a lot of sore bodies right now and we are playing in ten days.”

Because his team is having to play two days earlier than normal, Swinney gave his team Saturday and Sunday off from camp, and though Monday’s practice was in the sun at Jervey Meadows, while temperatures in the 90s beamed down on them, the team later went to the Reserve at Lake Keowee for some fun and relaxation.

“We’re starting to turn the page early and getting the plan ready,” Swinney said. “We’re getting their bodies ready to go play and just kind of get a spring in them.”

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets will kick off the new season on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m., and will be televised on the new ACC Network.

