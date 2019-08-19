Clemson makes history with AP Poll release

For the first time in its program’s history, Clemson will start a season as the No. 1 ranked team in the country by both of the major wire service polls.

The Tigers debuted as the nation’s top-ranked team in the Associated Press’ Preseason Top 25 Poll on Monday. It marks the first time Clemson has started a season atop the national writers’ ranking.

The Tigers were also voted No. 1 in the Amway Coaches Preseason Poll, which was released earlier this month.

Clemson’s highest preseason ranking prior to this year, in either poll, was No. 2, which they began at in 2016 and 2018. In both occasions, the Tigers ended the season as national champions.

Monday’s ranking marks the 69th consecutive AP poll the Tigers have been ranked, dating back to the 2014 season. It is third longest active streak in the nation and the longest in Clemson history.

The streak includes 59 straight top 10 rankings, tied for first in the country with Alabama.

As far as AP poll appearances since 2011, Clemson has appeared in 124 of a possible 131 polls, which is 95 percent of the time. Clemson’s 124 appearances since 2011 ranks third nationally behind Alabama’s 131 and Oklahoma’s 127.

Clemson has now been ranked or finished ranked No. 1 in both major polls 19 times, including 15 times since 2015. The Tigers have now set atop the AP Poll 10 times in their history and 9 times in the Coaches Poll.

Since November 8, 2015, Clemson has owned the top spot in the AP Poll 8 times. Monday’s poll also marks the 55th consecutive poll where only Clemson and Alabama have owned the nation’s No.1 ranking, the longest such streak in the AP Poll era in which just two teams have claimed the top spot in the rankings. The AP Poll began in 1936.

Clemson’s No. 1 preseason ranking marks the eighth straight season the Tigers have started the year ranked in the AP Poll, tying the longest such streak in the program’s history. Clemson last did it from 1987-’94.

This is the fourth straight year the Tigers have started in the top 5 of the AP Poll, extending the school record. Clemson began 2016 and 2018 ranked second nationally and 2017 ranked No. 5.

Prior to 2016, the Tigers started with a top 5 ranking in the AP Poll just twice in its history. Clemson started the year No. 4 in 1984 and 1988.

Monday’s No. 1 ranking marks the 12th year in Clemson history it will begin a season ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll.

This is the 28th time overall, the Tigers have started a season ranked. In 18 of the previous 27 years the Tigers have also finished ranked in the final AP Poll, including each of the last seven years.

Clemson’s No. 1 ranking on Monday marks the 49th year the Tigers have been ranked at least once in the AP Poll’s 84-year history. They have finished ranked in 33 polls altogether, including in each of the last eight seasons.

2019 Associated Press Preseason Poll

1 Clemson

2 Bama

3 Georgia

4 OU

5 Ohio St

6 LSU

7 Michigan

8 Florida

9 Notre Dame

10 Texas

11 Oregon

12 Texas A&M

13 Washington

14 Utah

15 Penn St

16 Auburn

17 UCF

18 Michigan St

19 Wisconsin

20 Iowa

21 Iowa St

22 Syracuse

23 Wash St

24 Nebraska

25 Stanford

