5-star, nation's No. 1 WR sets game visit to Clemson

Clemson’s guest list of recruits for the marquee game vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7 is shaping up to be star-studded, with some of the nation’s top prospects expected to be in attendance.

Another blue-chipper recently told The Clemson Insider he plans to visit Death Valley for the Week 2 clash with the Aggies — Seffner (Fla.) Armwood five-star Agiye Hall, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“I’m ready to see that game,” Hall said. “That’s really going to be the game that’s going to set their season off and going to determine boys from the men.”

“Both of them are great teams,” he added. “I feel like it’s going to be a really good game.”

Hall (6-3, 185) is one of just a few receivers in the 2021 class to have earned an offer from Clemson thus far in the recruiting cycle, and he is honored to hold that distinction.

“It means a lot because they don’t really offer a lot of people,” he said of the Tigers. “It means a lot because they’re selecting me and they’re offering me because they believe that I can play in their offense.”

After receiving the offer from Clemson in mid-June, Hall made his way to campus to check out the program a week later.

Looking back on the visit, one thing stood out to Hall above all.

“Just the facility,” he said. “The facility is just crazy. That was really one of the best facilities I’ve seen so far.”

On June 29, Hall released a top-12 schools list comprised of Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Ole Miss, Oregon, Southern Cal, LSU and Arizona State in no order.

Ironically, the school Hall feels is recruiting him hardest right now did not crack his top 12.

“They’re not in my top 12, but Florida State’s showing the most love,” he said.

Besides Clemson, Hall wants to attend games at a bunch of other schools during the season.

“I’m definitely going to be at Oklahoma,” he said. “I’m definitely going to go somewhere out in California and go see USC and UCLA. I’m going to go back down to Florida State and I’m going to go back down to Miami. I’ve got a lot of schools that I’m going to be visiting, especially in my top 12.”

Hall recently announced his intention to make his commitment on Jan. 2, 2020, the same day as the Under Armour All-America game which will take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

How does Clemson stack up with the other schools involved in his recruitment right now?

“They stand very high,” he said. “That’s a very successful program. They have everything that I’m looking (for), as in producing wide receiver wise, engineering, and making me a successful person on the field and off the field.”

Hall, who wants to major in engineering in college, is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 16 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class (247Sports Composite).

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.