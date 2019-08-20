Camp finished, Tigers turn sights to Yellow Jackets

Fall camp is over. Now top-ranked Clemson can focus on its season-opener against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29.

When asked was he happy camp was over, redshirt freshman Mike Jones thought it was a trick question after the Tigers wrapped up fall camp Tuesday at the Poe Indoor Practice Field in Clemson.

“Yeah, I’m glad, but you always like to learn and just get experience,” the linebacker said. “This has definitely been a great camp. I definitely will not forget it. I got a lot of experience. I have learned a lot.

“I’m excited to play. The redshirt season was long, but it is time to get it on.”

Defensive end Justin Foster is excited camp is over, too.

“Yeah, I am glad camp is over,” the junior said.

It has been a tough camp for the defense overall. Several guys, including Foster have missed practice due to injury. Foster missed all of last week with a concussion, while guys like Derion Kendrick, Baylon Spector and Jake Venables.

“We had a few knickknacks early which gave a lot of guys an opportunity to work at other positions,” Jones said. “Just as a group as a whole, our knowledge stepped up to another level. We got a little tougher and everybody is banged up. It was time to get our mind right for the season.”

It was a different camp for both Foster and Jones. Foster came in with opportunity to earn a starting spot, while Jones was hoping to put himself in position to play.

“It has been different. I have been getting a lot more reps and stuff and just competing. It has been fun,” Foster said. “Clelin (Ferrell) set the standard. It is tough. Everybody is fighting. We have good guys behind me, and you just have to fight every day.”

Jones has been fighting since last season. The Nashville, Tennessee native redshirted last year and went through Power Hour with strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson.

“That freshman year was pretty tough, especially with Coach (Brent Venables). He expects you to not fall behind anywhere. Just getting a chance to redshirt and just stay with the defense, really submerged myself into loving and learning (the defense).

“That has really made a difference. I am a lot further mentally than where I was last year.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.