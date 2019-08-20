On the Beat: How good can Clemson's offense be this season?

The Clemson Insider is pleased to announce a new segment this football season with our On the Beat video.

Each week, TCI’s senior writer, Will Vandervort, will invite one of his colleague’s, who cover the Clemson Tigers on a daily basis, to come into our studio and talk about the Tigers and their thoughts on the going-ons and happenings on the Clemson Beat.

On Tuesday, Will invited The State Newspaper’s Matt Connolly to come into the studio and talk about the Tigers’ upcoming season. Connolly has covered the Tigers’ the last four seasons.

The two writers dive into the Clemson roster and give their thoughts on how good Clemson can be on offense this year.

