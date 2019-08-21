Bart Boatwright's Second Photo Gallery from Last Day of Camp

Clemson put a wrap on camp Tuesday as they held the final practice at the Poe Indoor Practice facility in Clemson. The Clemson Insider was on hand for some of the action.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s second Photo Gallery.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.