Peach State QB excited for return visit to Clemson

Among the recruits expected to congregate in Clemson for the game vs. Texas A&M on Sept. 7 is Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy quarterback Colten Gauthier.

The talented class of 2021 gunslinger can’t wait to see the defending national champs in action and experience the environment in Death Valley for the first time.

“I will definitely be there for that game,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I am really looking forward to seeing a game live and seeing the atmosphere. Also to see their offense in person.”

Gauthier is especially excited to witness “the most exciting 25 seconds in college football,” having seen the Tigers’ famed pregame tradition on TV.

“The entrance is really cool,” he said. “On the buses before running down the hill… Looks wild on TV especially at night.”

While the Week 2 affair with the Aggies will mark Gauthier’s first time attending a game at Clemson, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal-caller was able to visit campus and spend time with the coaches in late July.

Looking back on it, what was the highlight of his time in Tigertown?

“Definitely the time I got to spend with (quarterbacks) coach (Brandon) Streeter in the QB room for about two hours,” Gauthier said, “and just talking about football and life in general.”

In addition to Clemson, Gauthier has already planned a couple of other game-day visits for this fall, while it is possible he returns to Death Valley later in the season.

“September 14 — UCF vs. Stanford, September 28th — South Carolina vs. Kentucky,” he said of his visit schedule. “Been invited to a bunch but haven’t scheduled any past those yet. Maybe back to South Carolina and Clemson.”

Gauthier has given some thought to when he wants to make his college decision, though he doesn’t have a concrete timetable for his commitment. Right now, he is more focused on taking care of business on the field with his team during his junior season.

“I really don’t have a set date. I know I would like it to be sooner than later,” he said. “I am going to continue to work hard on Friday nights this fall and help my team win any way I can, and we will see what happens.”

Gauthier is coached by former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday at Hebron Christian. Last season as a sophomore, Gauthier passed for 2,185 yards and 21 touchdowns en route to first-team all-region honors.

