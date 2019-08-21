Trending with TCI

What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including Desmond Howard on who has the best receivers in the nation, Joey Galloway doesn’t think Clemson has the best receivers and the channels are announced for the ACC Network.

Also Jordan Burch announces some news and someone at the ACC Network should be questioned for the first night lineup.

Trending on TCI:

Here are the official channels to watch the ACC Network

Someone at the ACC Network should be fired

Desmond Howard on the best WR group in the nation

Wednesday Thoughts

Ryan Leaf has high praise for Clemson’s receivers

Joey Galloway doesn’t think Clemson has the best WRs in the nation

Jordan Burch announces some news

