Clemson recruiting: Prospects to watch on offense in class of 2021

Recruiting for the class of 2021 is about to crank up. Beginning Sept. 1, college football coaches can start actively reaching out to and communicating with junior prospects.

Clemson has already begun to build the groundwork with and establish itself as a player for numerous recruits in the 2021 class. Here are some of the top names on the offensive side of the ball to keep an eye on in the next cycle as it relates to the Tigers (in alphabetical order):

Jake Briningstool, TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood):

Briningstool is the lone tight end in the class of 2021 with an offer from the Tigers. The 6-foot-6, 215-pounder earned the offer after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer. The No. 2 tight end in the country for 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite, Briningstool is slated to return to campus for the Texas A&M game Sept. 7.

Jager Burton, OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass):

Like Briningstool, Burton traveled to Clemson for camp in June and left with an offer. Burton, a top-150 national prospect regardless of position, is teammates on the offensive line with Clemson commit Walker Parks at Frederick Douglass. Burton and Parks are scheduled to attend the A&M game at Death Valley as well.

Beaux Collins, WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco):

Collins is battery mates with Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei at St. John Bosco. Collins traveled to Clemson for the Swinney Camp with Uiagalelei and several other recruits from California, and Collins added an offer while on campus. Collins told The Clemson Insider recently that he and Uiagalelei are looking to visit Death Valley together for the game vs. Florida State on Oct. 12.

Dacari Collins, WR, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern:

Collins is another receiver that received an offer from Clemson following his participation in the Swinney Camp. Collins told us recently he is planning to attend the Texas A&M game at Death Valley in Week 2. Co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott views Collins as a fit for the 9-man position in Clemson’s offense.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Steilacoom, Wash. (Steilacoom):

Egbuka is rated as a five-star prospect and ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite. Clemson is recruiting him as a receiver and extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder in June. Ebuka visited Clemson this summer as part of a Southeastern swing which also included stops at Alabama and LSU. After the Clemson visit, Ebuka told TCI he sees the Tigers as having staying power in his recruitment.

Colten Gauthier, QB, Hebron, Ga. (Hebron Christian Academy):

Gauthier wanted to throw at the Swinney Camp this summer but couldn’t work it with his schedule. Instead, he traveled to campus for an unofficial visit toward the end of July, and he is set to visit again for the Texas A&M game. The Tigers have been communicating with his head coach – former longtime Indianapolis Colts Center and six-time Pro Bowler Jeff Saturday – for a while.

Agiye Hall, WR, Seffner, Fla. (Armwood):

Hall is also slated to attend the A&M game at Death Valley. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder is ranked as the No. 1 receiver and No. 15 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247 Composite. Hall previously visited Clemson in June about a week after picking up an offer from the Tigers. Hall told us recently that Clemson stands “very high” on his list.

Ryan Linthicum, OL, Damascus, Md. (Damascus):

Linthicum, the top-ranked offensive center in the 2021 class, is teammates and best friends with five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee. Linthicum was offered by the Tigers after camping this summer and told us recently that Clemson is one of his top two schools. Michigan is another school he is especially high on.

Phil Mafah, RB, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson):

Mafah received a long-awaited offer from Clemson in late July after camping this summer as well. He also made a visit to campus this spring after attending a game at Death Valley last season. Mafah has a good relationship with former longtime Grayson head coach and current Clemson assistant Mickey Conn, who helped coach Mafah when he played little league football.

Will Shipley, APB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington):

Shipley also showcased his talent at the Swinney Camp before in July becoming the first running back in the 2021 class to earn an offer from the Tigers. Ranked as a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back, Shipley is set to attend the Clemson-Texas A&M game in Week 2. Both of Shipley’s parents are NC State alums. Along with the Wolfpack and Tigers, schools such as Notre Dame and Stanford are in the hunt.

Some of the other prospects on offense in the 2021 class we’re tracking are Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County offensive lineman Micah Morris; Concord (N.C.) Central Cabarrus running back DeAndre Boykins; Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington; Lilitz (Pa.) Warwick offensive lineman Nolan Rucci; Savannah (Tenn.) Hardin County tight end Hudson Wolfe; Athens (Ga.) Academy receiver Deion Colzie; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School offensive lineman Marcus Tate; and Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson.

