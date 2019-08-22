Practice Notebook: Swinney finds it weird prepping for Tech’s new spread offense

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admits it has been a little weird preparing for Georgia Tech this off-season.

During the past 11 years, the Tigers have had to prepare for Paul Johnson’s triple-option offense. But that is not the case now. Johnson retired after last season, and the Yellow Jackets brought in former Temple head coach Geoff Collins to run the program.

Collins is the exact opposite of Johnson. He wants to spread everything out, run tempo and throw the ball around the yard.

“It would be weirder if I was actually watching Georgia Tech,” Swinney said. “We are watching Temple because we don’t have any Georgia Tech offensive tape to prepare. Next year it will be even weirder. But it is crazy.”

Swinney is impressed with what Collins has done at Georgia Tech in his short time there. He says the new coach has created an identity for them and given them very clear direction on what they are trying to do.

“He did an awesome job at Temple and we are just kind of studying that,” Swinney said. “These games are hard. Last year, we opened with a triple option team and then we had to turn around and go to (Texas) A&M, so we had to look at Notre Dame and Florida State tape. So, it is hard when you do not get a lot of time to study the personnel and doing what you anticipate doing. So, it is what it is.”

Clemson and Georgia Tech open up the 2019 season next Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., on the ACC Network.

DK update. Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick will get the start against the Yellow Jackets next week. Swinney said Kendrick is healthy and has looked good in practice. Barring any injury, Kendrick will get the start.

Davis Allen update. Freshmen tight end Davis Allen was finally allowed to practice. Swinney says he has looked really good in practice considering he was not able to do anything during camp. Allen missed all of fall camp after suffering a foot injury prior to camp.

Ladson doing well. Swinney said freshman wide receiver Frank Ladson (knee) did everything Thursday full speed. He said he is really pleased and encouraged with where he is right now. Ladson missed the last part of camp with some knee soreness.

