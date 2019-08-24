Clemson releases official depth chart for Georgia Tech game

Top-ranked Clemson released its official depth chart Saturday in advance of Thursday’s Georgia Tech game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.
The biggest question is who still start at the two defensive end positions? The answer is still uncertain.
According to Clemson’s weekly game notes, Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster are listed as co-starters for the Tigers’ season opener. Rudolph and Foster are listed as co-starters on one side of the line and Thomas and Rudolph are listed as starters on the other side.
K.J. Henry is listed as a backup behind Rudolph and Foster, while Justin Mascoll is the backup for Thomas and Rudolph.
At cornerback, as expected, Derion Kendrick will start opposite of A.J. Terrell, while Sheridan Jones and LeAnthony Williams are listed as his backups. Mario Goodrich and freshman Andrew Booth will back up Terrell.
The surprise move on the depth chart is on the defensive line where freshman Tyler Davis is listed as a co-starter with sophomore Jordan Williams.
On offense, Diondre Overton did win the battle as the slot receiver, as expected, and will be backed up by T.J. Chase and Will Swinney. Cornell Powell is listed as a backup to Justyn Ross, while freshman Frank Ladson is listed on the third team.
Fellow freshman Joseph Ngata is listed as the second-team receiver behind Tee Higgins, while freshman Brannon Spector is third team.
Darien Rencher is Clemson’s third team running back behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon, while Luke Price is listed as the second-team tight end, along with freshman Jaelyn Lay.
Below is Clemson’s official depth chart for the Georgia Tech game
OFFENSE
LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335
Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295
LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323
Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307
C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302
Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)
RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322
Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290
RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311
Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295
TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246
Luke Price, So., 6-2, 230 or
Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273
WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217
Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218
Brannon Spector, Fr., 6-1, 195
QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220
Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229
Taisun Phommachanh, Fr., 6-3, 220
RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208
Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196
Darien Rencher, Jr., 5-8, 195
WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213
T.J. Chase, Jr., 6-1, 190
Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195
WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211
Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211
Frank Ladson, Fr., 6-3, 195
DEFENSE
DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or
DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262
K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251
DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290
Darnell Jefferies, Fr., 6-2, 280
Ruke Orhorhoro, Fr., 6-4, 285
DT Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298 or
Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303
Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302
DE Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or
Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249
Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260
SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231
Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216
MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234
Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235
Kane Patterson, Fr., 6-1, 225
WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233
Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233
Keith Maguire, Fr., 6-2, 220
CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189
Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183
LeAnthony Williams, So., 5-11, 185
SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202
Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208
FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228
Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201
CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191
Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194
Andrew Booth, Fr., 6-0, 185
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184
Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237
P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231
Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237
Aidan Swanson, Fr., 6-3, 181
PR Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189
Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195
KR Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189
& Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218
