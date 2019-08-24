Clemson releases official depth chart for Georgia Tech game

Top-ranked Clemson released its official depth chart Saturday in advance of Thursday’s Georgia Tech game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The biggest question is who still start at the two defensive end positions? The answer is still uncertain.

According to Clemson’s weekly game notes, Logan Rudolph, Xavier Thomas and Justin Foster are listed as co-starters for the Tigers’ season opener. Rudolph and Foster are listed as co-starters on one side of the line and Thomas and Rudolph are listed as starters on the other side.

K.J. Henry is listed as a backup behind Rudolph and Foster, while Justin Mascoll is the backup for Thomas and Rudolph.

At cornerback, as expected, Derion Kendrick will start opposite of A.J. Terrell, while Sheridan Jones and LeAnthony Williams are listed as his backups. Mario Goodrich and freshman Andrew Booth will back up Terrell.

The surprise move on the depth chart is on the defensive line where freshman Tyler Davis is listed as a co-starter with sophomore Jordan Williams.

On offense, Diondre Overton did win the battle as the slot receiver, as expected, and will be backed up by T.J. Chase and Will Swinney. Cornell Powell is listed as a backup to Justyn Ross, while freshman Frank Ladson is listed on the third team.

Fellow freshman Joseph Ngata is listed as the second-team receiver behind Tee Higgins, while freshman Brannon Spector is third team.

Darien Rencher is Clemson’s third team running back behind Travis Etienne and Lyn-J Dixon, while Luke Price is listed as the second-team tight end, along with freshman Jaelyn Lay.

Below is Clemson’s official depth chart for the Georgia Tech game

OFFENSE

LT Jackson Carman, So., 6-5, 335

Jordan McFadden, Fr., 6-3, 295

LG John Simpson, Sr., 6-4, 323

Matt Bockhorst, So., 6-4, 307

C Sean Pollard, Sr., 6-5, 302

Cade Stewart, Jr., 6-3, 306 (questionable for GT game due to ankle injury)

RG Gage Cervenka, Sr., 6-3, 322

Chandler Reeves, Jr., 6-6, 290

RT Tremayne Anchrum, Sr., 6-2, 311

Blake Vinson, So., 6-4, 295

TE J.C. Chalk, Jr., 6-3, 246

Luke Price, So., 6-2, 230 or

Jaelyn Lay, Fr., 6-6, 273

WR Tee Higgins, Jr., 6-4, 217

Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218

Brannon Spector, Fr., 6-1, 195

QB Trevor Lawrence, So., 6-6, 220

Chase Brice, So., 6-3, 229

Taisun Phommachanh, Fr., 6-3, 220

RB Travis Etienne, Jr., 5-10, 208

Lyn-J Dixon, So., 5-10, 196

Darien Rencher, Jr., 5-8, 195

WR Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 213

T.J. Chase, Jr., 6-1, 190

Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195

WR Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 211

Cornell Powell, Jr., 6-0, 211

Frank Ladson, Fr., 6-3, 195

DEFENSE

DE Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249 or

DE Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 262

K.J. Henry, So., 6-4, 251

DT Nyles Pinckney, Sr., 6-1, 290

Darnell Jefferies, Fr., 6-2, 280

Ruke Orhorhoro, Fr., 6-4, 285

DT Tyler Davis, Fr., 6-1, 298 or

Jordan Williams, So., 6-4, 303

Xavier Kelly, Jr., 6-4, 302

DE Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 268 or

Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 249

Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 260

SAM LB Isaiah Simmons, Jr., 6-4, 231

Mike Jones, Fr., 6-0, 216

MIKE LB James Skalski, Jr., 6-0, 234

Jake Venables, Fr., 6-1, 235

Kane Patterson, Fr., 6-1, 225

WILL LB Chad Smith, Sr., 6-3, 233

Baylon Spector, So., 6-1, 233

Keith Maguire, Fr., 6-2, 220

CB Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189

Sheridan Jones, Fr., 6-1, 183

LeAnthony Williams, So., 5-11, 185

SS K’Von Wallace, Sr., 5-11, 202

Denzel Johnson, Sr., 6-0, 208

FS Tanner Muse, Sr., 6-1, 228

Nolan Turner, Jr., 6-1, 201

CB A.J. Terrell, Jr., 6-2, 191

Mario Goodrich, So., 6-0, 194

Andrew Booth, Fr., 6-0, 185

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK B.T. Potter, So., 5-10, 184

Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237

P Will Spiers, Sr., 6-5, 231

Steven Sawicki, Sr., 6-3, 237

Aidan Swanson, Fr., 6-3, 181

PR Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189

Will Swinney, Jr., 5-8, 195

KR Derion Kendrick, So., 6-0, 189

& Joseph Ngata, Fr., 6-4, 218

