Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with EJ Williams

Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with EJ Williams

Recruiting

Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with EJ Williams

By 12 minutes ago

By: |

MONTGOMERY, Ala.  —  The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions attended Friday night’s game between two Alabama powerhouses, Hoover and Central.  Following the game TCI caught up with 4-star receiver EJ Williams as he was just hours from announcing his college destination.

Watch the exclusive interview on TCITV:

 

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
21hr

Clemson struggled to flip the field via the punt last season but had the talent on defense to carry an extra load with a short field. This season, a younger Tiger defense may need some help from the punters. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home