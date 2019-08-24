Tour of Champions: E.J. Williams Highlights

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on hand Friday night to watch 4-star receiver E.J. Williams as Central High School (Ala.) battled Hoover High School.

Check out some of Williams highlights on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.