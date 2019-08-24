Tour of Champions: E.J. Williams Highlights

Football

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions was on hand Friday night to watch 4-star receiver E.J. Williams as Central High School (Ala.) battled Hoover High School.

Check out some of Williams highlights on TCITV:

