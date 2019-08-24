Watch: E.J. Williams and family's emotional press conference

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams held a press conference Saturday afternoon at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala., where he announced his commitment to Clemson.

Williams chose to commit on Aug. 24, the date of his late father’s death, to honor him. It was an emotional ceremony for Williams, his mother and his sister, as they talked about what this day means for them.

