Watch E.J. Williams commit to the Tigers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Four-star receiver E.J. Williams let the world know Saturday afternoon that he plans to joins “Wide Receiver U” and be a Clemson Tiger.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for his announcement at Central High School in Alabama.

Watch Williams announce his plans to attend Clemson on TCITV:

