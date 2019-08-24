Williams joins ‘Wide Receiver U’ with commitment to Tigers

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Clemson has added another talented weapon to its “Wide Receiver U” arsenal.

Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday afternoon during a ceremony at his high school, choosing the Tigers over finalists Alabama, Auburn and LSU as well as many other offers.

Williams (6-3, 185) made his latest unofficial visit to Clemson for the All In Cookout in late July. He took official visits to Auburn, LSU and Tennessee.

Clemson got Williams on campus numerous times overall after extending an offer to him last summer following his participation in the Dabo Swinney Camp. Along with the aforementioned schools, Williams held offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

Williams plans to enroll at Clemson in January 2020. He will join two of his former Central High School teammates – wide receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton – in a Tiger uniform.

As a junior, Williams recorded 40 catches for 668 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. The Clemson Insider was on hand for Central’s season-opener vs. Hoover (Ala.) on Friday night, when Williams hauled in several receptions including a touchdown.

Williams is the No. 4 prospect from Alabama, No. 20 receiver nationally and No. 91 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He becomes the second receiver to commit to Clemson’s No. 1-ranked 2020 recruiting class, joining Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International’s Ajou Ajou.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.