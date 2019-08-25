Potter appreciates those who have kicked before him

Clemson kicker B.T. Potter recently spoke with media about his excitement of Clemson football as they start the 2019 season. The Tigers open the season Thursday against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about his confidence Potter several times during camp. Potter, who knows he has teammates who have that same belief in him is now also confident of what he can do for the Tigers this season.

Potter’s thoughts on coming out of camp

“This fall camp has been awesome. Last year I was young, it was very eye opening. This year I have just enjoyed it. Getting to compete everyday with (Steven) Sawicki and Jon Weitz. It is just nice, I have really enjoyed it.”

Potter on his consistency

“I would say in the spring I was definitely not where I wanted to be at, and it was pretty obvious. This summer I thought about it a lot and I worked a lot on my mental game and the process and all that and it really helped me out.”

Potter on the lessons he has learned within his short time so far at Clemson

“This year I have been a lot more locked in during the kick. Last year it was more of a kickoff kind of thing. This year field goals, it is more of a mind game for me. Just being able to lock in and know my process. It has just been a lot for me.”

Potter on what has sparked his new confidence

“Just getting out here and doing it in front of the team every day. It has been big. I feel like a lot of people believe in me now and that has just helped me out.”

Potter on the history of kickers before him and what it is like to be in that position now

“It is really cool. The other day I saw that Chandler Catanzaro had retired and that is someone I looked up to a lot growing up. I went to his camp when I was really young. He is a big reason why I wanted to come here. I wanted to be as good as him one day. Spencer Benton, I remember watching him. Greg (Huegel), man Greg doesn’t get enough credit. He has helped me grow so much since I have been here, and he still does. We talk a lot and I just love him. I appreciate everything he has done for me.”