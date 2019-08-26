Lawrence stacked with numerous weapons on offense

It’s finally Game Week in South Carolina as No. 1 Clemson opens its season against Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley.

As the Yellow Jackets head into town all eyes will be on sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Last year Lawrence led the Tigers to their second national championship title in the past three seasons.

But there is always work to be done and Lawrence has continued to prepare and improve every day.

“I feel like I’m prepared and I feel like this whole team is prepared,” he said Monday. “Our big thing has been not getting complacent. We’ve worked really hard this off-season and in camp to get ready for the season.”

Fortunately for Lawrence, he will have a bevy of weapons to pass to on offense, some new, and others who have years of experience under their belts.

Joseph Ngata has been raved about all spring and summer. The 6-foot-4 receiver from Folsom, California not only has the ability it takes to play at this level but the mindset as well.

“(I love) his work ethic,” Lawrence said. “He’s always one of the last ones out here. Even when he first got here he was like that. He just wanted to learn and he was really smart.

“You can just look at him and tell his body is a lot more mature than most people his age. He’s been great. He picked up on the offense quickly. He’s learning it all so I’m excited to see him this year and see how he does.”

On the veteran side Diondre Overton has made great strides throughout his three years at Clemson and has become one of the most versatile players on the team. Lawrence says seeing Overton at slot this year is certainly different than seeing Hunter Renfrow there, but the quarterback and his receiver have been clicking very well.

“It’s definitely different,” Lawrence said. “There’s not many guys like Hunter so that was an adjustment already. Now it’s the opposite end of the spectrum. A tall guy like Deondre playing that position now.

“It’s been great. He’s done an awesome job and he’s very smart. He knows all of the positions so he can go from slot, to the outside, to the field. He can really do it all so he has helped us a ton. He’s had a great camp just learning everything and really making some big plays.”

There are questions that still need to be answered as Clemson heads into Thursday night’s opener, but if one thing is for sure it’s that Lawrence feels this offense can be one of if not the best in the country.

“We went to be the best offense in the country. Not saying we are right now. We haven’t seen much football and we know we can get better. That’s one of our goals and I think we have the talent to do that.”

