What is Clemson’s newest commit like, off the field?

It’s no secret that Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver E.J. Williams, who committed to Clemson on Saturday, is a special talent on the football field.

But what is the newest member of “Wide Receiver U” like, off the field?

While in Alabama for Williams’ commitment announcement ceremony as part of our Tour of Champions, The Clemson Insider caught up with several people close to Williams to get more insight on what he is like as a person.

Valtrice, aunt: “E.J. is a ball of fun off the field. He is very interactive with the kids. He just loves to have fun and is very interacting and loving of his family members. … As serious as he is on the field, he’s not like that. He’s a very loving nephew.”

Lorraine, aunt: “Me personally, it’s special for me because I was there when he was born. … He is a respectable, loving young man. Never had any issues with him. He’s always loved sports. He’s always loved family. He always has been a very attentive student, and whatever choice he makes, whatever he does is going to be wonderful. It’s going to be great for him.”

Brittney, cousin: “He’s an amazing human being, and we’re so excited to see where he’s going and what he’s going to do with his life.”

LaTonya, godmother of E.J.’s sister: “He’s very quiet, humble. Very articulate. Just an overall good kid, good scholar athlete.”

Tucker Melton, Central QB and E.J.’s teammate: “He’s a cool guy, laid back. Probably  one of the most chill guys you’ll be around.”

Clemson not only evaluates a prospect’s talent during the recruiting process, but also assesses character and emphasizes finding the right fit for the program – both on and off the field. After talking with E.J.’s family, it’s clear he checks all the boxes the Tigers were looking for.

