What might make Swinney quit football?

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said one thing might make him quit football. That is if the Tigers came out and made the mistakes that he saw in the Miami-Florida game.
Watch Swinney discuss during his Monday press conference on TCITV:
Trevor Lawrence held the game week press conference Monday as the Tigers prepare for Georgia Tech. Lawrence is “pumped” to play the Jackets Thursday afternoon. Watch Trevor’s press conference on TCITV: (…)
This year is a little bit different for Clemson than in most years. Actually, it is very unique. The Tigers have not played a conference game to open a season in 12 years, when they beat Florida State in (…)
With top-ranked Clemson set to host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium, defensive end Logan Rudolph says the defense is ready to turn the page and hit the field against the Yellow Jackets. Rudolph (…)
Welcome to game week! Today is the official start of game week at Clemson as the top-ranked Tigers get set to host Georgia Tech Thursday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Today, the media will meet with head (…)
Five-star Clemson quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei led No. 4-ranked St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a big season-opening, 35-7 victory over No. 20 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) on Saturday (…)
Clemson defeated Coastal Carolina 6-0 Sunday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson. Already with a win under their belt following Thursday’s win over Utah to start the 2019 season, on Sunday, they got a pair of (…)
Like anyone that has played college football at the highest level, Tyrone Crowder dreamed of playing in the NFL. And, in the spring of 2018, he got his opportunity. But life sometimes has a funny way of (…)
The high school football regular season got underway Friday night for many states across the country. Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of (…)
Defensive end Logan Rudolph has seen limited action in his first two seasons with Clemson for a couple of reasons. First, he had to redshirt his freshman year due to a shoulder injury and last year (…)
Clemson kicker B.T. Potter recently spoke with media about his excitement of Clemson football as they start the 2019 season. The Tigers open the season Thursday against Georgia Tech at Memorial (…)