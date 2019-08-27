Higgins, Tigers itching to spot the ball

After the grind of fall camp players itch to hit somebody in an opposing uniform. That opportunity comes early for top-ranked Clemson on Thursday night when they host ACC-rival Georgia Tech in a primetime matchup on the ACC Network.

Attention from around the nation turns to Memorial Stadium when the defending national champions kick off the season and their sights will lock on the Tiger offense particularly an elite group of wide receivers and sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Junior Tee Higgins talked to members of the media on Monday in anticipation of the opening game.

Ready to kick off a new season.

“It’s been a long summer, we can’t wait to go out and to be Clemson,” Higgins said. “We are playing Clemson, we don’t look at last year.”

“Last year’s team was last year’s team, so we just need to play and focus,” he said.

‘Wide Receiver U’ will make plays.

“We are going to go out there and be ‘Wide Receiver U’ regardless of what anybody else is doing,” Higgins said. “We want to go out and make plays like we are coached to do. Our mentality is to do our job and win.”

Higgins impressed with Lawrence’s progress.

“He has become more of a leader and is stepping up in that leadership role, he is taking command of the offense and getting people where they need to be,” Higgins said. “He’s putting balls on the money and doing all we can really ask for.”

How to prepare for a new coaching staff at Georgia Tech.

“We are looking at film from when we played them last year and their one-on-one coverage particularly,” Higgins said. “We are also looking at other film from the teams where the coaching staff was last year to put together a plan we can execute.”

Tigers not worried about the hype.

“We tell them to go out and play there game to not even worry about who is in the stands or who is watching,” Higgins said. “We play our game and focus on the plan.”

