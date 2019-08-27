Lawrence focusing on becoming more of a vocal leader

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will head into his sophomore season with the bar set even higher that last season.

Last year he led the Tigers to their second national championship in the past three years. But with a new season comes new work to be done and Lawrence is confident in the preparation of himself and teammates.

Lawrence on becoming more of a vocal leader this year

“We have a bunch of leads that have stepped up. But I definitely think I’ve been more of a vocal leader this year than I was last year being a freshman. But that’s something I’ve tried to challenge myself to do, to lead more. I feel like I’ve always tried to lead by example but sometimes it is necessary to step up and say some things.”

Lawrence on Etienne’s improvements

“Travis, I think at least half of the practices and camp we were throwing after it and getting some routes. Just working on his hands a little bit and he’s done a great job of coming to me and saying, ‘Let’s get some throws after practice.’

Lawrence on the atmosphere of Thursday night’s game

“We’re pumped. They have a new team, a new offense obviously. Their whole program is different than what it was last year. They have a bunch of new coaches, so we’re excited. It’s going to be a challenge.”

Lawrence on facing adversity this year

“I feel like I’m prepared and I feel like this whole team is prepared,” he said Monday. “Our big thing has been not getting complacent. We’ve worked really hard this off-season and in camp to get ready for the season.”

Lawrence on his social media use

“During the season I try not to get on it much. Maybe once in a while, at the beginning of the week or if we have a bye week or something. But anywhere close to playing I try not to be on it at all. Coach (Dabo) Swinney and the team have a rule about no social media during the season so that helps. That makes it a lot easier.”

