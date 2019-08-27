RecruitCast: A weekend with EJ Williams

RecruitCast: A weekend with EJ Williams

The Clemson Insider spent the weekend in Alabama to cover Clemson’s latest commitment EJ Williams.  Friday night we traveled to Montgomery, Alabama to watch Central High battle Hoover.  Saturday we traveled to Phenix City to cover Williams commitment ceremony.

Gavin and Robert go in-depth on the latest Clemson commitment in this week’s edition of the RecruitCast.

