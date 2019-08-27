What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including ESPN’s David Pollack talking about the one thing that can stop Clemson, Joey Galloway must have missed the national championship game and will Tavien Feaster be watching the Tigers Thursday night?

Also the latest edition of The Insider Report and two former Clemson greats will be on the Clemson Tigers Network this season.

Trending on TCI:

David Pollack on the one thing that can stop Clemson

Joey Galloway must have missed the national championship game

The Insider Report

Why will Tavien Feaster not watch the Clemson game?

DL decides to leave school

CJ Spiller and Boyd will be on the Clemson Tigers Network

Prediction Time: Score for Georgia Tech game

