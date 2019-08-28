Standout N.C. DT previews upcoming Clemson visit

Clemson is always looking to reload on the defensive line, especially since there will be a revolving door of top talent cycling through in the foreseeable future.

Isaac Washington is a name to watch in the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive tackle from East Surry (N.C.) High School traveled to Clemson and performed well at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

Other schools Washington said he has been in contact with lately are Duke, Auburn, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and UNC.

Washington told The Clemson Insider that he plans on visiting Death Valley for the Texas A&M matchup on Sept. 7. He said he is looking forward to a couple of events during the weekend.

“Probably most definitely the photo shoot,” he said. “I don’t know why but that always is one of my favorite things to do on a college visit. I like putting on the gear and feeling like I’m on the team, but I really can’t wait to see the team in action and talk to the coaches.”

Washington also said that he wants to talk with fellow North Carolinian and defensive lineman K.J. Henry.

“I talked to him at the camp I attended,” he said. “He just was coaching me up a little bit.”

Washington doesn’t currently have an offer from the Tigers, but said he spoke with some of the staff about a potential offer.

“Coach talked to me a little bit about it … he talked to me while I was down there on a camp,” he said. “He just wanted me to get down for a game and we will talk more. They are up there, they are a good contender. I’m waiting on the offer.”

He also added that “even if they don’t [offer him] I’ll still be appreciative of the time they have given me.”

Washington said he plans on visiting Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Auburn, and UNC this year along with Clemson.

