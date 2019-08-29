Clemson lands first 2021 commitment before season opener

The Clemson football program has picked up its first verbal pledge from a prospect in the class of 2021.

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah announced his commitment to the Tigers while on campus prior to Thursday’s season opener versus Georgia Tech at Death Valley.

Mafah (6-1, 218) is one of only two running backs in the 2021 class that have received an offer from Clemson (five-star Will Shipley is the other). Mafah received his long-awaited offer in late July after participating in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in June. He also visited Clemson this spring after attending a couple of games at Death Valley last season.

Mafah has a strong relationship with Clemson safeties coach, and former longtime Grayson head coach, Mickey Conn, who helped coach Mafah’s little league football team when Mafah was younger.

Along with Clemson, Mafah held offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Southern Cal among others. He is ranked as high as the No. 6 running back and No. 146 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to Rivals.

As a sophomore last season, Mafah rushed for 720 yards on 89 carries (8.1 average) and recorded 10 rushing touchdowns in 10 regular season games. He broke his collarbone in Grayson’s season opener last Friday but expects to be back later this season.

