Cup of Jo: Clemson vs. GT Preview

Thursday August 29th, Clemson takes on one of their biggest ACC Rivals, Georgia Tech. With this opener, comes many unknowns. Clemson’s young defense will face a brand new passing Georgia offense. Watch as TCI’s Joanne Bethea breaks it down.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.