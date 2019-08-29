Cup of Jo: Clemson vs. GT Preview

Thursday August 29th, Clemson takes on one of their biggest ACC Rivals, Georgia Tech. With this opener, comes many unknowns. Clemson’s young defense will face a brand new passing Georgia offense. Watch as TCI’s Joanne Bethea breaks it down.

