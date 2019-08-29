Defense sets up second score for Etienne

Clemson benefitted from another turnover by Georgia Tech and turned it into points on a 14-yard touchdown run by Travis Etienne, that put the Tigers up 21-0 with 12:45 to play in the first half. The drive was one play for 14 yards in six seconds.

Chad Smith forced a fumble on a Jamius Griffen run that was promptly recovered by Xavier Kelly and gave Clemson the ball at the Yellow Jacket 14-yard line. Etienne took a handoff to the right side for 14 yards and his second touchdown of the game, he also eclipsed 2500 career yards on his previous touchdown run.