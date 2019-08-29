Lawrence, Tigers strike first after Jacket miscue

Clemson jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Georgia Tech with 11:52 to play in the first quarter on a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The drive covered 16 yards on five plays in 1:50.

The Tigers went three and out on their first drive before Georgia Tech muffed a Will Spiers punt and Baylon Spector dove on it at the Yellow Jacket sixteen yard line. Lawrence completed a crucial pass on a pinpoint ball to Tee Higgins on third and six before the quarterback ran it in for the score on a read option to put Clemson up 7-0.