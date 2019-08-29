Recruiting Notes: Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game

The Clemson Insider was on the sidelines prior to No. 1 Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech on Thursday night at Death Valley. Here are a few recruiting notes from what we observed: LINK.
Clemson lands first 2021 commitment before season opener
The Clemson football program has picked up its first verbal pledge from a prospect in the class of 2021. Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah announced his commitment to the (…)
Bart Boatwright's Tiger Walk Photo Gallery
The first Tiger Walk of the season in in the books as the national champs entered Death Valley. Check out some great pictures in Bart Boatwright’s Tiger Walk Photo Gallery. We are pleased to (…)
Pollard: ‘There are a lot of unknowns’
Having previously started at both offensive guard and tackle during his Clemson career, senior Sean Pollard is finally settling into his new role at center but knows that no spot is guaranteed, even as a (…)
Cup of Jo: Clemson vs. GT Preview
Thursday August 29th, Clemson takes on one of their biggest ACC Rivals, Georgia Tech. With this opener, comes many unknowns. Clemson’s young defense will face a brand new passing Georgia offense. Watch as (…)
TCI Game Day: Georgia Tech
CLEMSON, S.C. — It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 1 Clemson battles Georgia Tech to open the 2019 season and the ACC Network. Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley) (…)
Top TE looking forward to upcoming visit
Clemson’s production at the tight end position has been lacking in the last couple of years, especially in the passing game. While it’s one of the most complex positions on the team, players like former Tiger (…)
Who has the edge? Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson
Top-ranked Clemson kicks off its 124th season of football on Thursday night, hosting Georgia Tech for an 8 p.m. tilt at Death Valley to open the 2019 campaign. It will be the first live game broadcast on the new (…)
What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today? A number of things including Danny Kanell and Greg McElroy make their picks for Heisman winner, a major injury for Alabama and Jonathan Vilma compares (…)
Countdown to Kickoff: Georgia Tech at No. 1 Clemson
The first of several goals that the Clemson football team aims to accomplish each season is simple: Win the opener. The top-ranked Tigers are looking to do just that Thursday when they kick off their (…)