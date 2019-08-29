Top TE looking forward to upcoming visit

Clemson’s production at the tight end position has been lacking in the last couple of years, especially in the passing game.

While it’s one of the most complex positions on the team, players like former Tiger great Jordan Leggett can be such a difference-maker.

Jake Briningstool, the No. 2 tight end in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite, is one of the top targets for Clemson.

The Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood standout told The Clemson Insider that he has a good relationship with Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman and his area recruiter for the Tigers, Lemanski Hall.

Briningstool isn’t hiding that Clemson is high on his list of many college offers.

“Clemson is a special place,” he said. “It’s definitely one of the top schools on my list. It’s a special place to me because of the culture that Coach Swinney established and the high character level of everybody there.”

Briningstool is scheduled to visit Clemson for the highly anticipated matchup between the Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Death Valley on Sept. 7.

“I’m really looking forward to getting around the team and getting a view of the program from a players’ standpoint and not just as a recruit,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to talking to Coach Swinney and Coach Pearman!”

Briningstool mentioned he is looking forward to establishing relationships with some of the players on the team. He is also excited to catch up with fellow Brentwood, Tenn., native and Clemson freshman linebacker Kane Patterson.

“I’m most looking forward to talking with the other tight ends and Kane Patterson,” he said. “But I’m excited to get around the team and build friendships with those guys and get a good look at the program from the inside out.”

Right now, we have a sunny forecast with a couple of clouds for Briningstool, mainly because it’s so early in the process.

He’s high on Clemson’s priority list, and if the Tigers keep impressing him, they have a strong shot of landing his commitment down the road. He plans to make his final decision this fall.

The 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end also has Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oregon on his list of top schools.

