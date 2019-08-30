Etienne all smiles after Heisman performance

Etienne all smiles after Heisman performance

Football

Etienne all smiles after Heisman performance

By 23 minutes ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider caught up with Travis Etienne after his impressive performance in the 52-14 win against Georgia Tech. Etienne was all smiles as he discussed the fumble and how he responded Thursday night in Death Valley, rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Believe it or not Etienne believes he still has room to improve.

Watch Etienne’s postgame comments on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with the way his Tigers started the season as they defeated Georgia Tech 52-14 on Thursday night in Death Valley for their 16th win in a row. Watch Swinney’s (…)

reply
13hr

Travis Etienne continued his outstanding day with a 48-yard rushing touchdown to put Clemson up 35-0 with 12:42 to go in the third quarter. Etienne carried the ball on the first play of the drive for a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home