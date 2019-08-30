Etienne all smiles after Heisman performance

The Clemson Insider caught up with Travis Etienne after his impressive performance in the 52-14 win against Georgia Tech. Etienne was all smiles as he discussed the fumble and how he responded Thursday night in Death Valley, rushing for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Believe it or not Etienne believes he still has room to improve.

Watch Etienne’s postgame comments on TCITV:

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.