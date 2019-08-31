Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider will keep you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 2:

A week after leading St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) to a season-opening victory over DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) on ESPN2, Clemson five-star quarterback commit D.J. Uiagalelei shined again on a big stage Friday night.

Uiagalelei accounted for six total touchdown in St. John Bosco’s 56-21 win vs. Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), a game that was televised by FOX Sports. Uiagalelei completed 9-of-16 passes for 249 yards and five passing touchdowns (19, 30, 39, 40 and 50 yards) and also ran for a score.

DJ Uiagalelei runs in a 14-yard TD to make the score 28-0, Bosco running away with it early. Still four minutes left in the 1st Qtr. @USCScoop @Scott_Schrader @DJUiagalelei @1550sports pic.twitter.com/HpH33c1qR2 — Blake Atwell (@blakeatwell5) August 31, 2019

Meanwhile, Clemson safety commit Tyler Venables – who plays quarterback for Daniel (Central, S.C.) – threw for 271 yards and hit five different receivers for touchdowns in Daniel’s 51-6 win vs. Easley (Easley, S.C.).

Clemson five-star running back commit Demarkcus Bowman was also a standout performer Friday night, rushing for a touchdown and also scoring on a 32-yard reception in Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.)’s 55-13 win vs. American Collegiate Academy (Clearwater, Fla.).

Offensive linemen don’t often find the end zone, but Clemson commit Paul Tchio did just that in his team’s game Thursday night. Tchio took a direct snap for a two-point conversion for Milton (Milton, Ga.) in its 45-0 romp over Alpharetta (Alpharetta, Ga.).

Also on Thursday, Clemson five-star cornerback commit Fred Davis made several big plays to help Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.) defeat Godby (Tallahassee, Fla.) by a score of 45-42 in overtime.

DB Fred Davis Made plays all over the field versus Godby! Check out his game including the 4th down PBU that set up the winning field goal! @__FredDavis pic.twitter.com/k7vFuhiifU — Duval Sports ™️ (@DuvalSports) August 30, 2019

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commitments:

TE Sage Ennis, Lincoln (Tallahassee, Fla.) – 34-20 loss at Rockledge (Rockledge, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) – 28-0 win at Panther Creek (Cary, N.C.)

DB R.J. Mickens, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) – 35-20 win vs. South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, Texas)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 62-14 win vs. Tates Creek (Lexington, Ky.)

RB Kobe Pryor, Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) – 27-20 loss at Alexander (Douglassville, Ga.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) – 33-3 win vs. East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Ga.)

OL John Williams, Creekview (Canton, Ga.) – 36-20 win vs. Woodstock (Woodstock, Ga.)

Several other Clemson commits will be in action today – defensive tackle Tre Williams (vs. Deerfield Beach (Deerfield Beach, Fla.), 2 p.m.); offensive lineman Bryn Tucker (at Highlands (Fort Thomas, Ky.), 7 p.m.); linebacker Sergio Allen (at Northside (Warner Robins, Ga.), 7:30 p.m.); and wide receiver E.J. Williams (vs. Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.), 8 p.m.).

