Record start for top-ranked Tigers

Clemson continued its hot streak in season openers under head coach Dabo Swinney. The top-ranked Tigers improved to 10-1 in season openers with Swinney manning the program thanks to a 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

“The guys were excited to play, and it was a lot of fun to be able to play so many guys,” Swinney said.

Clemson, who played 90 players, expressed its excitement by putting on a record performance. The Tigers’ rushed for 411 yards, the most they’ve had against Georgia Tech since 1954. Their 632 total yards is the most in an opener since 1954 and running back Travis Etienne’s 90-yard run for a first-quarter touchdown tied a school record that last happened in 1951.

Here are some other numbers of note from Clemson’s start to a new season.

Clemson’s 632 yards were its most against Georgia Tech all-time, surpassing the 615 yards gained by Clemson’s 1903 squad against Georgia Tech.

Clemson rushed for 411 yards, the most rushing yards gained by Clemson in a season opener since 1957 (439 vs. Presbyterian College).

Etienne’s 205 rushing yards surpassed his previous career high of 203 yards, set against Syracuse on Sept. 29, 2018. The 200-yard rushing day was the second of Etienne’s career, tying a school record shared by Ray Yauger, Terrence Flagler, Raymond Priester and Andre Ellington.

Clemson won its first ACC home game of the season for a ninth consecutive year. Clemson has won every ACC home opener dating back to 2011. The ninth straight victory by Clemson in its ACC home opener broke the longest streak in program history, set across the 1964-71 seasons under head coaches Frank Howard and Cecil Ingram.

Clemson won its fifth consecutive game against Georgia Tech, dating back to a 43-24 home win in 2015. It represents Clemson’s longest winning streak in the all-time series, surpassing four-game winning streaks across the 1898-1903 seasons and the 1993-96 campaigns.

