Tigers easily get past Wofford

The Clemson Volleyball team took care of business quickly in its second match of the Big Orange Bash, blanking Wofford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17, Saturday morning in Jervey Gym.

Clemson out-hit the Terriers .436 to .182 and recorded 12 service aces, including a career-high six aces from Clemson senior defensive specialist Emily Curtis.

The Tigers were off and running to open the match. With the opening frame tied, 6-6, Clemson outscored the Terriers 19-6 to take game one. Four of Curtis’ six aces came in set No. 1. Sophomore right side hitter Solei Thomas gave Clemson a lift in the second set, killing all four balls set her way and helping the Tigers hit .611 for the set. In the third, it was junior middle hitter Alyssa Deloney who registered a perfect hitting line. Deloney, like Thomas in the second, killed all four balls passed in her direction.

Up next, Clemson hosts Kennesaw State (1-0, 0-0 ASUN) Saturday at 7 p.m. Clemson controls its Big Orange Bash title status; if the Tigers defeat KSU they are guaranteed the Big Orange Bash crown.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications