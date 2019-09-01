Florida DB hears from Clemson, Venables

College football recruiting for the class of 2021 is ramping up. It is Sept. 1, which means Division I coaches are now allowed to initiate off-campus contact with recruits in their junior year, per NCAA rules.

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur defensive back Kevin Knowles is one talented prospect in the 2021 class that coaches from a host of major programs haven’t wasted any time reaching out to.

“I heard from Clemson, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Louisville, West Virginia, Michigan State and Rutgers,” Knowles told The Clemson Insider.

According to Knowles, he was contacted by Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“He sent me a picture [graphic image from Clemson Football] and told me ‘To achieve your dreams, your commitment must be greater than your goals,’” Knowles said.

Knowles thinks highly of Venables, who gave Knowles a verbal offer following his showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“He’s a great coach,” Knowles said, “and someone I would love to be coached by in my upcoming years.”

Knowles has yet to visit Clemson for a game, though that is something he wants to do. He was tuned in Thursday night when the Tigers opened their 2019 season with a 52-14 thrashing of the Yellow Jackets.

“I was able to catch the game,” he said. “I just love the way they play as one as a family. I mean it wasn’t a perfect game, they still have things to work on, but they really did ball.”

Along with Clemson, Knowles holds offers from schools such as Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Indiana, South Carolina, Syracuse and Wake Forest.

It’s still early in the process, but the Tigers own a spot in Knowles’ top three.

“Clemson, Maryland and Indiana,” Knowles said of his favorites right now.

