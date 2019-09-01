Tigers win 4th straight to remain unbeaten

The Clemson women’s soccer team downed the Creighton Bluejays 1-0 Sunday at Morrison Stadium for their fourth straight win to open the season.

“Proud of our kids for coming out of the weekend with two games and two shutouts,” head coach Eddie Radwanski said.

The first half of action left both teams scoreless before junior forward Mariana Speckmaier found the back of the net in the 51st minute to mark her 3rd goal of the year. Last season Speckmaier led the team in goals, netting 10 through 21 games.

The Tigers (4-0) dominated play as they outshot the Bluejays 17-8 while controlling corners 6-1 throughout the 90 minutes of action. However, with veteran goalkeeper Sandy MacIver away with the England national team, freshman keeper Hannah McLaughlin stepped up once again with five saves on the afternoon to secure her third-straight shutout on the season.

“Our kids stepped up to the challenge. They made us work to get it. And it was a nice job by Hannah in goal to get another clean sheet,” Radwanski said.

Clemson returns home for the next six games as their next action comes in a First Friday doubleheader this coming Friday against Oregon at 5 p.m. The men’s team will face off with UNC-Greensboro at 7:30 p.m.

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

