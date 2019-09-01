What’s trending on The Clemson Insider today?

A number of things including could Amari Rodgers be ready to play against Texas A&M, an ESPN analyst was critical of Trevor Lawrence’s play and a former Clemson receiver is picked up by the Carolina Panthers.

Also the latest edition of From the Sidelines and a discussion of Hunter Johnson and Kelly Bryant’s performances in week one.

Trending on TCI:

From the Sidelines – Georgia Tech

Houston – OU game

How did former Tiger Hunter Johnson fare in his first game with Northwestern?

Former Clemson WR claimed by the Carolina Panthers

Kelly Bryant’s stats from his first game with Missouri

Could Amari Rodgers play against Texas A&M

ESPN analyst critical of Trevor Lawrence’s performance against Georgia Tech

Join the conversation. If you are not already a Clemson Insider register today for Free and enjoy all of the Insider information on TheClemsonInsider.com.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.