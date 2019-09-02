Skalski not afraid of Mond, Aggies

Linebacker James Skalski impressed in No. 1 Clemson’s 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley.

The redshirt junior had 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss. Now the Tigers turn their attention toward a top-15 matchup with No. 12 Texas A&M. Skalski spoke to the media on Monday and reflected on the opener while also discussing what it will take to get past the Aggies.

Skalski on linebackers after first game

“Me personally, I definitely left some tackles out there. That’s something I can clean up but overall we graded well and I thought we played pretty good.”

Skalski on Kellen Mond

“He’s a dual threat. He’s a dynamic guy and he can throw that football. Watching the tape, he putting some on the money and really excited for this challenge we have in front of us.”

Skalski on the best way to contain Mond

“That’s a Coach V (Venables) question. I’m just going to do what he asks me to do. But just do our job. Do your job. Do it at a high level and I think we can contain him and hopefully come out on top.”

Skalski on the preparation for Texas A&M

“We treat every game the same. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing so for us it’s just another team coming in here that wants to beat us and that’s how we look at every single game.”

Skalski on Travis Etienne’s improvements

“He keeps making strides and strides every year. Literally and figuratively. He’s definitely grown, in pass protecting too I think. He’s gotten a lot better and the sky is the limit for him.”

