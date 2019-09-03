4-star Alabama edge-rusher excited for first Clemson visit

Top-ranked Clemson is not only preparing to host No. 12 Texas A&M for a marquee showdown Saturday, but the Tigers are also getting ready to play host to a slew of top prospects.

One of the standout recruits planning to be in attendance is four-star defensive end/outside linebacker Deontae Lawson of Mobile (Ala.) Christian School. It will mark his first visit to Death Valley.

“Very excited,” Lawson told The Clemson Insider. “This is my first time so it’ll be good.”

“The atmosphere is going to be great, I can feel it,” the class of 2021 prospect added.

Lawson (6-3, 210) owns a list of over 20 offers featuring schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and Oregon.

Although Clemson has not yet offered, the Tigers are showing interest in Lawson and stopped by his school during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is one of the coaches that Lawson has been in contact with since Sunday, Sept. 1, when NCAA rules permitted Division I coaches to begin actively reaching out to prospects in the 2021 class.

“Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Clemson, Tennessee, Louisville, Wake Forest, etc.,” Lawson listed when asked which schools he has heard from thus far.

As for what Lawson would like to get out of Saturday’s visit to Clemson, he responded, “Just to see what the atmosphere is like. Hoping to get an offer.”

Lawson named Alabama, Auburn, LSU and Mississippi State as some of the other schools he is looking to visit this season.

