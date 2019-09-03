Latest Coaches Poll Released

Latest Coaches Poll Released

Football

Latest Coaches Poll Released

By 6 minutes ago

By: |

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After week one the Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the nation.

1 Clemson 1-0 1594 58 1 1/1
2 Alabama 1-0 1540 6 2 2/2
3 Georgia 1-0 1435 0 3 3/3
4 Oklahoma 1-0 1395 0 4 4/4
5 Ohio State 1-0 1340 0 5 5/5
6 Louisiana State 1-0 1260 0 6 6/6
7 Michigan 1-0 1155 0 7 7/7
8 Notre Dame 1-0 1055 0 9 1 8/9
9 Texas 1-0 1044 0 10 1 9/10
10 Florida 1-0 990 0 8 -2 8/10
11 Texas A&M 1-0 932 0 11 11/11
12 Washington 1-0 868 0 12 12/12
13 Auburn 1-0 857 0 16 3 13/16
14 Penn State 1-0 774 0 14 14/14
15 Utah 1-0 738 0 15 15/15
16 Wisconsin 1-0 568 0 17 1 16/17
17 Central Florida 1-0 513 0 17 17/17
18 Oregon 0-1 422 0 13 -5 13/18
19 Iowa 1-0 395 0 19 19/19
20 Michigan State 1-0 382 0 20 20/20
21 Washington State 1-0 324 0 21 21/21
22 Syracuse 1-0 263 0 22 22/22
23 Stanford 1-0 249 0 23 23/23
24 Boise State 1-0 164 0 27 3 24/NR
25 Nebraska 1-0 94 0 26 1 25/NR

 

, , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
21hr

Linebacker James Skalski impressed in No. 1 Clemson’s 52-14 victory over Georgia Tech Thursday night in Death Valley. The redshirt junior had 8 tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss. Now the Tigers turn (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home