Latest Coaches Poll Released

The latest Amway Coaches Poll has been released. After week one the Tigers remain the No. 1 team in the nation.
|1
|Clemson
|1-0
|1594
|58
|1
|—
|1/1
|2
|Alabama
|1-0
|1540
|6
|2
|—
|2/2
|3
|Georgia
|1-0
|1435
|0
|3
|—
|3/3
|4
|Oklahoma
|1-0
|1395
|0
|4
|—
|4/4
|5
|Ohio State
|1-0
|1340
|0
|5
|—
|5/5
|6
|Louisiana State
|1-0
|1260
|0
|6
|—
|6/6
|7
|Michigan
|1-0
|1155
|0
|7
|—
|7/7
|8
|Notre Dame
|1-0
|1055
|0
|9
|1
|8/9
|9
|Texas
|1-0
|1044
|0
|10
|1
|9/10
|10
|Florida
|1-0
|990
|0
|8
|-2
|8/10
|11
|Texas A&M
|1-0
|932
|0
|11
|—
|11/11
|12
|Washington
|1-0
|868
|0
|12
|—
|12/12
|13
|Auburn
|1-0
|857
|0
|16
|3
|13/16
|14
|Penn State
|1-0
|774
|0
|14
|—
|14/14
|15
|Utah
|1-0
|738
|0
|15
|—
|15/15
|16
|Wisconsin
|1-0
|568
|0
|17
|1
|16/17
|17
|Central Florida
|1-0
|513
|0
|17
|—
|17/17
|18
|Oregon
|0-1
|422
|0
|13
|-5
|13/18
|19
|Iowa
|1-0
|395
|0
|19
|—
|19/19
|20
|Michigan State
|1-0
|382
|0
|20
|—
|20/20
|21
|Washington State
|1-0
|324
|0
|21
|—
|21/21
|22
|Syracuse
|1-0
|263
|0
|22
|—
|22/22
|23
|Stanford
|1-0
|249
|0
|23
|—
|23/23
|24
|Boise State
|1-0
|164
|0
|27
|3
|24/NR
|25
|Nebraska
|1-0
|94
|0
|26
|1
|25/NR