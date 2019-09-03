Swinney on how the game has changed

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he would love to have been able to play in today’s college football. Swinney goes in-depth on how the game has changed since he came along and credits the high school coaches for making the adjustments to get the top athletes to play football.

Watch Swinney’s comments on TCITV:

