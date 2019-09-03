Wallace looking to redeem himself against Texas A&M

Clemson safety K’von Wallace is taking this year’s matchup against Texas A&M personal. Last year, his performance was less than what he expected, but this year he plans to redeem himself.

The senior told the media at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility on Monday that he wants to take advantage of each and every game.

Wallace on redeeming himself

“It was a long off-season for me because I was going in every day giving it all I had. I’m very excited to go out there and play each and every game…each and every game I want to redeem myself. I want to go up and make a career in tackles. I want to make a career in interceptions. Whatever the case may be, I want to be a leader and held accountable. I want my teammates to know I’m a selfless player.”

Wallace on opposing quarterbacks

“We got two picks in the opening game. I’m not going to say that quarterbacks are going to be afraid to throw, but they tend to make smarter reads. They are going to make sure that they trust their own eyes. We are a dangerous team, not just a dangerous secondary. On offense, defense, and special teams, we go out there and make plays.”

Wallace on Trevor Lawrence’s tackle after his interception

“It’s great to see a guy lay it on the line and not quit. There are a lot of players that are entitled. There are a lot of players that are not taking advantaged of opportunities whether it’s good or bad. Adversity is what makes this team. You’ve seen that with Trevor (Lawrence) throwing an interception. People were going crazy. Oh, this is Trevor Lawrence. He’s not supposed to throw an interception, but he showed ya’ll that he still has the heart of a champion by getting that stop.”

Wallace on appreciating every win

“Each win is big. Our goal isn’t to win a national championship. Our goal is to win the state, win the opener and things like that. We know that each win is hard to come by. Ranked or unranked, we know that each team is going to give us their best shot.”

Wallace on finishing against Texas A&M

“It showed teams that we we were tough. We weren’t going to quit or lay down and allow a team to strip us away from a victory. We wanted to win as bad as anybody. Going hard in that fourth quarter also showed up our mobility and our strength in the off-season. All the work that we put in the off-season, all the running, all the sweat, all the encouraging that we had within the team. The unit that we built is great to see, and we showed it on national television.”

