Parks excited for return to Death Valley with 2021 target

One of the future Tigers planning to visit Death Valley for Saturday’s top-15 tilt with Texas A&M is class of 2020 Clemson commit Walker Parks.

“I’m extremely excited,” he told TCI. “It’s going to be an awesome trip!”

The four-star offensive tackle from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass High School will travel to campus with his teammate – and one of Clemson’s top 2021 targets – four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton.

Burton is excited to return to Death Valley as well.

“Yes he is,” Parks said. “This will be his second game.”

Parks and Burton also visited Clemson together last October for the NC State game, which the Tigers won 41-7, and Parks doesn’t think Saturday’s game against the Aggies will be close either.

“I think Clemson will win by 100,” he said jokingly. “Go Tigers.”

Not only is Parks trying to recruit Burton to join him in Tigertown, but Parks is also working on another offensive lineman in the class of 2021.

“Ryan Linthicum right now,” Parks said when asked who he’s recruiting. “We need to get this 2021 class rolling. There’s a couple guys in the ’20 class like (Justin) Flowe but he’s real close with DJ (Uiagalelei) and them so they are on top of it.”

Parks is a part of the brotherhood that is Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class — which has a chance to be Dabo Swinney’s first ever No. 1-ranked class.

“I love these guys,” Parks said of his fellow Tiger commits. “Whether we are ranked number 1 or number 50 we are gonna kick some tail.”

Parks is ranked as the No. 5 offensive tackle and No. 53 overall prospect in the country for the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite. Here is one of his highlights from Frederick Douglass’s game last Friday:

A little clip from the other night #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/kCTHSWZsoq — walker (@walkerparks64) September 1, 2019

