Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media one last time as his top-ranked Tigers get set to host No. 12 Texas A&M Saturday (3:30 p.m.) at Death Valley.

Swinney updated the media on wide receiver Amari Rodgers, gave more thoughts on the Aggies and the latest news and notes from the program heading into the second game of the season.

Watch Swinney’s interview with the media on TCITV.

